Recent News

That TRP subsidy; Multi-year funding for community groups discussed; Washington Street Project final costs; and more
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 4:57pm

Regular Meeting of Rossland City Council, January 23, 2017

Present:  Mayor Kathy Moore, and Councillors John Greene, Marten Kruysse, Andrew Zwicker, Andy Morel, and Lloyd McLellan.  Absent:  Aaron Cosbey

Public Input...

Editorial: Abortion, Foreign Aid, and Health Care
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 3:56pm

Following the Women's March on Washington and supporting marches in thousands of centres internationally, women's rights and their health and well-being globally have just taken a severe blow.

COLUMN: A look at New Zealand's electoral system
by Dick Cannings MP on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:24pm

I spent the first weeks of 2017 in New Zealand, celebrating my son’s wedding to a Kiwi girl.  After the wedding, my wife and I drove around some of that beautiful country, enjoying the beaches, birds, wines and green grass of summer.  Fresh apricots in January were a real treat...

Fundraiser to Save Kinnaird Bluffs
by Contributor on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 6:07pm

For the first time ever the Cube Climbing Centre and The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) have joined forces to bring the annual Reel Rock film tour to Nelson, British Columbia.

The event, which showcases five...
Column: Work Less, Live Better
by David Suzuki on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 5:15pm

Since the 1950s, almost everything about work in the developed world has changed dramatically. Rapid technological advances continue to render many jobs obsolete. Globalization has shifted employment to parts of the world with the...
Opinion: Restrictions on Smoking Outdoors?
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 4:34pm

(Editor's Note:  The article below is contributed by the Canadian Cancer Society.  Readers should note that on January 9, 2017, the City of Trail  adopted Bylaw #2821, which restricts outdoor smoking.  It...
Girls Fly Too -- The Sky's NO Limit!
by Rossland Telegraph on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 4:21pm

After hundreds of thousands of women in different countries have so recently marched for social justice, for equal opportunities and fair treatment for  women -- and everyone else -- it seems timely to publicize the initiative...

Time is running out on Kootenay Music Awards
by Contributor on Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 2:57pm

Calling all musicans.

The Kootenay Music Awards submissions are now open, until Sunday February 12, 2017.

Awards submissions kicked off January 16 in eight exciting categories, including Artist and Album of the Year.

...
Nelson's Myers travels to Washington DC to be part of 'solidarity for love, inclusion and respect'
by Bruce Fuhr on Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 12:59pm

It has been quite a week south of the 49th parallel as the 45th President of the United States began his four-year term.

However, before Donald Trump could begin to warm the seat of his Oval Office chair,...
Canadian skier Julien Locke cruises to Korean National’s Sprint title
by Nelson Daily Sports on Friday, January 27, 2017 - 8:08am

Julien Locke of Nelson it sitting in a pretty nice position on the eve of his first World Cup Cross Country race set for Feb 3-5 in PyeongChang, Korea.

The BlackJack/Nelson Nordic Club racer won the Korean National’s Sprint...
New provincial regulations surrounding alcohol come into effect
by Timothy Schafer on Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 8:30pm

Alcohol could become a more pervasive and accessible aspect of Kootenay-Boundary life after the province implemented province-wide updates to the Liquor Control and Licencing Act Monday.

All types of businesses —...

Remember to buy your new BC Parks licence plate

by Contributor on 29 Jan 2017
in
All net proceeds from the sale and ongoing renewals of BC Parks licence plates will be re-invested back into provincial parks through the Park Enhancement Fund.

The public is encouraged to purchase their new BC Parks plates at Autoplan broker offices starting Monday, and show their support for provincial parks through images of a Kermode Bear, Purcell Mountains or scenic Porteau Cove.

In partnership with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, the specialty licence plates were unveiled by Environment Minister Mary Polak and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone in Vancouver earlier this month.

Spending is to blame for Alberta's $10.8 billion deficit

by The Fraser Institute on 26 Jan 2017
in
This year’s deficit is expected to top $10.8 billion.

The Alberta government could have posted a small budget surplus this year if successive governments had kept program spending increases in line with population growth and inflation, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

But Alberta’s new government is continuing its predecessors’ trend of rapid spending increases, which has seen nearly uninterrupted deficits in the province since 2008/2009 — even during years when oil prices were at historic highs.

