Recent News

$600,000 in Communmity Directed Funds: Who Got What?
by Contributor on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:20pm

Lower Columbia Community Direct Funds Final Report-Dec 31/16

The CDF’s mandate to distribute $600,000.00 provided by CBT over a three year period (2014-2016) is now coming to an end. The philosophy behind this CBT initiative was for certain geographic sub-regions...

Natural Selection: Who Deserves to Rule Human Society?
by Charles Jeanes on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:41am

 

“And if you call me brother now, forgive me if I ask –

‘According to whose plan?’

When it all comes down to dust,

I will kill you if I must. I will help you if I can.

When it...

Advice for BC's Political Parties
by Dermod Travis on Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:15pm

2016 is almost a wrap and – safe to say – one for the books.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, though, it's time for a few New Year's resolutions for B.C.'s political parties to consider in their on-going quest for self-improvement.

1. ...

Trail to Improve Aquatic Centre, Create a Skatepark
by Rossland Telegraph on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:52pm

News brief  from down the hill:

Trail City Council has agreed to plan for construction of an "All Wheel Park" in 2018, subject to receiving a Recreation Infrastructure Grant for the project from Columbia Basin...
Happy Times Coming Up at the Charles Bailey
by Contributor on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 3:34pm

The Purple Pirate's Magic Pirate Ship

Saturday January 7th 2pm

Tickets $15

Hoist the Colours! 
The Purple Pirate's Magic Pirate ship is...
EDITORIAL: The CBC -- Boon or Boondoggle?
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 9:35pm

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is Canada's national radio and television broadcaster -- loved by many, reviled by others.  Its exact date of origin may be open to interpretation; its predecessor, the Canadian Radio...
Letter: All I want for Christmas is Proportional Representation
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 9:10pm

To The Editor:

A Christmas poem to all the Liberal MPs in Canada.

Oh Liberal MP, oh Liberal dear
Pull up a chair and lend me your ear.
My tale is short, I...

Pre-Christmas crash prompts police to caution against using cruise control on winter roads
by Kyra Hoggan on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 5:24pm

A single vehicle accident Dec. 23 has police reminding motorists not to use cruise control in current weather conditions.

Deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio said the call came in at 11:22 a.m. to attend a single-vehicle roll over on...
Business hosts Customer Appreciation Night at Salmo Ski Hill
by Kyra Hoggan on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 3:04pm

The entire local public can benefit from a Customer Appreciation Night being held at the Salmo Ski Hill Jan. 6 by Speedy Auto Glass.

Speedy’s Stephanie Syme said she and her partner bought the Castlegar company in April of...
Ootischenia structure fire prompts public warning
by Kyra Hoggan on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:58am

A fire in the wee hours of Friday morning has the Ootischenia Fire Department issuing a public warning.

Fire Chief George Hamm says the OFD responded to a call reporting a structure fire on Waterloo Road at roughly 12:30 a.m....
E-Comm releases worst 9-1-1 calls for 2016
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 1:15pm

E-Comm, the largest 9-1-1 call centre in British Columbia, released its top 10 of the worst calls from 2016 Thursday.

The call centre handles approximately 1.35 million emergency calls per year for 25 regional districts and...

Steady growth continues for B.C.’s tourism sector

by Contributor on 29 Dec 2016
in
Improved air access connecting B.C. to Australia, China, Mexico and the United Kingdom have contributed to this growth.

In the first 10 months of 2016, nearly 4.9 million international visitors came to British Columbia.

The latest international overnight visitor numbers from Statistics Canada from January to October 2016 indicate a 12.2% increase over the same 10-month period last year, which translates to 531,431 more visitors to the province.

Month-over-month statistics show a 12.1% increase in October 2016 over October 2015. Other notable increases from key markets include:

Give the Gift that Keeps On Giving — register as an organ donor

by Contributor on 22 Dec 2016
in
British Columbians can register online using a computer or mobile device: www.transplant.bc.ca

The B.C. government is urging all British Columbians to get in the holiday spirit and consider giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life – by registering as an organ donor.

Since Service BC and BC Transplant launched their unique awareness partnership in April 2015, 30,485 new donors have registered through Service BC.

Between April and September of this year, almost 12,000 new registrations were received through Service BC, more than tripling the number over the same period in 2015.

