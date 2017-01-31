Recent News

Featured Stories

Paramedics: an essential service, or just healthcare workers?
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:02pm

There you are, flat on the floor with crushing chest pain.  "Heart attack!" you think, while the world goes a bit grey and fuzzy.  But you're able to reach your phone and dial 911.  Is this an emergency?  Are the paramedics who come to tend  you essential,...

Memoirs of a Hiroshima Survivor: Author Reading
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:59am

The horror of the bombing of Hiroshima cannot be conveyed by mere figures.  Sachi Komura Rummel has written a book about her life as a survivor of that atomic bomb strike, hoping to convince people that nuclear weapons must never be used.  Her book, "Hiroshima: Memoirs of a...

La Cafamore: three performances, three good causes
by Contributor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:39am

Local musicians Carolyn Cameron (violin) and Dawna Kavanagh (piano) team up again to do a series of three concerts for three separate local charities on February 3, 4 and 10.  But which of these concerts to attend?  Decisions, decisions.  All of them, perhaps?  Admission is...

A solo skier with a sprained knee; Rossland SAR to the rescue
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 4:13pm

The Rossland Range Recreation Site's day-use shelters are mostly used by hikers, bikers, skiers and snowshoers to warm up in while they toast their cheese sandwiches on a stove.  But on January 31, the new Sunspot Cabin also...
Speed dating? Try Skied Dating!
by Contributor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:36pm

Are you tired of riding in the singles line? Skied Dating returns this February with two events to choose from. Head to RED Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, or Whitewater Ski Resort on Sunday, Feb. 12 to experience a fun and easy...
Editorial: Medical Assistance in Dying
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 1:58pm

The Rossland Telegraph interviewed a local doctor  (let's call this person "Dr. X") to learn what people in our area suffering from "grievous and irremediable" conditions that result in enduring and...
A Vigil in Rossland
by Contributor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:55am

On Tuesday evening, Rossland’s Harry LeFevre Square was filled with light from the many candles held in mittened hands by Rosslanders who turned out in the cold to show solidarity with Muslims everywhere and all others fleeing...

UPDATED: Environment Canada continues Snowfall Warning — Sunday
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, February 3, 2017 - 6:34pm

It just keeps coming, and coming . . ..

Environment Canada said the weekend snowfall warning will continue Sunday with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm expected for the West Kootenay region.

"A low pressure system...
YRB issues public warning to travel with care as winter storm strikes
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, February 3, 2017 - 2:33pm

Marc Dale Operations Manager at Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. for Southeast Kootenay is advising the public to drive with care on the highways in the region as Mother Nature strikes with another winter storm this weekend.

...
Wildlife groups irked by possible wolf-cull plan around Revelstoke
by John Boivin on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 8:07pm

The Valhalla Wilderness Society wants to know if the government is planning a wolf cull in the Revelstoke area based on the recommendations of a report the environmental group says is fatally flawed.

The Society wrote to the...
Environmental projects get $1.07 million from CBT
by CBT on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 6:27pm

Forty-nine projects were approved for funding in 2016 with a combined total of $1.07 million from Columbia Basin Trust's Environment Grants program. The projects address one or more of the program’s four goals: Ecosystems,...

Canada matters on World Wetlands Day

by Dan Kraus on 02 Feb 2017
in
Canada is a country of wetlands, swamps, fens, marshes and bogs – all of which cover about 13 percent.

Canada proudly has a wetland engineer as its national animal. While other nations have picked wetland wildlife, such as Finland’s whooper swan or Pakistan’s Indus crocodile, only our Canadian beaver reshapes the land by making it hold more water.

By damming small creeks and streams, Canada’s five to 10 million plus beavers build and maintain millions of acres of shallow ponds and meadows across our country. These are not only good for beavers but for other species ranging from moose to wood ducks.

Lab test confirms carfentanil is being ingested

by Contributor on 01 Feb 2017
in
Carfentanil is a drug is similar to fentanyl but can be 100 times more toxic – one or two grains the size of salt grains can be fatal.

As part of the surveillance related to the opioid overdose public health emergency, the province has confirmed through laboratory testing that carfentanil is present in the illegal drug supply in the Lower Mainland and being ingested.

In a media release Wednesday, the province said urine lab testing found carfentanil present in 57 of 1766 urine drug tests conducted from Jan. 10-24, 2017.

