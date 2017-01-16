Featured Stories

Get Ready for Rossland's Winter Carnival!
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 3:39pm

There will be non-stop fun at the Rossland Winter Carnival -- the longest-running such event in Canada, it's been happening every year since 1898. With so much going on, people will wish they could defy the laws of physics by  being in more than one place at a time.  Here's a...

Laughing is good. Bridget Ryan can help with that.
by RCAC on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:29pm

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture welcomes  to Rossland the hilarious Bridget Ryan in her touring stand-up/cabaret mash-up:  Here's to the Ladies Who Laugh. It’s part musical theatre, part stand-up comedy, and 100% entertaining. The show is Saturday February...

Meet the new boss, evaluate the old boss: Obama's political balance sheet
by Charles Jeanes on Monday, January 16, 2017 - 6:45pm

The Art of the Possible

Politics has been called an art, at universities it’s called science, but whatever we call it, its fascination is perennial. Aristotle simply summed up we humans as “political animals” and that seems appropriate.

Recent News

A New Gold Rush in Rossland
by Sara Golling on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 2:59pm

It's already open.  Many of us have already wandered in, admired the new  interior look and bought a book or two.  Several people have admired the modest selection of yarn tucked into a back corner, and others have...
Museum Renewal Project gets a boost from Spirit of Red
by Libby Martin on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 1:12pm

The Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre (RMDC) has received a generous donation of $2000 from the Spirit of Red Social Club to close the funding gap needed to proceed with Phase I construction.

The Spirit of Red Social Club is...
Calling all passionate and inspiring youth
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 12:15pm

Calling all youth -- that is, those who will be  between the ages of  18 and 23 in late July of this year -- are you inspiring and visionary?  Are you passionate about creating postive social...
Soon! New, improved hours at the Rossland Public Library
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 3:11pm

The Rossland Public Library will begin its new, extended hours at the end of this month -- not too long to wait.

As of January 31,...

Regional News

Grand Forks to join thousands in Women's March against discrimination
by Shara JJ Cooper on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 10:53pm

This Saturday, Grand Forks residents will rally in support of the Women's March on Washington. The march will begin at 10 a.m. in Gyro Park, next to the Grand Forks and District Public Library. Hot beverages will be...
RCMP report trio rescued after becoming lost in back country
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 2:51pm

Three men are safe after being rescued from the back country by Search and Rescue RCMP Sergeant Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment said in a media release Thursday.

Taylor said RCMP became...
UPDATED: Slow moving traffic through West Kootenay/Boundary region
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 8:03am

Now that Environment Canada has lifted a Snowfall Warning that hovered over the West Kootenay/Boundary region for most of Wednesday, residents can now concentrate on digging out of the 20-plus centimeter dump that hit the area.

...
Business group lobbies for $40,000 feasibility study for bridge from college to downtown area
by Kyra Hoggan on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 1:51pm

A coalition of downtown business owners wants a $40,000 feasibility study for a pedestrian/bicycle bridge spanning the Columbia River between Selkirk College and Zuckerberg Island.

At its regular meeting Monday night, city...

Provincial & National

Bernie Sanders' style grassroots fundraising it's not

by Dermod Travis on 19 Jan 2017
in
In a statement, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016.

Mere hours before the New York Times went to press with its look at the B.C. Liberal party's ethical scorecard, the party chose to get its 2016 fundraising results out ahead of the storm.

One last chance at political counter-spin and what a marvel of spin it was. U.S. Republican party strategist Karl Rove would have been proud.

In a statement released on Friday, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016, with 9,324 individuals and 1,876 corporations making donations.

BC Coroners Service Releases 2017 Illicit Drug Death Numbers

by Contributor on 18 Jan 2017
in
The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914.

The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. continues to increase each month with December numbers the highest ever recorded in a single month in the province, according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service.

Provisional data show that a total of 142 persons died as a result of illicit drug use during the month of December, an average of nine every two days.

The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914, an increase of almost 80% over the number of deaths in the previous year.

