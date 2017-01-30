Recent News

Featured Stories

Paramedics: an essential service, or just healthcare workers?
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:02pm

There you are, flat on the floor with crushing chest pain.  "Heart attack!" you think, while the world goes a bit grey and fuzzy.  But you're able to reach your phone and dial 911.  Is this an emergency?  Are the paramedics who come to tend  you essential,...

Memoirs of a Hiroshima Survivor: Author Reading
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:59am

The horror of the bombing of Hiroshima cannot be conveyed by mere figures.  Sachi Komura Rummel has written a book about her life as a survivor of that atomic bomb strike, hoping to convince people that nuclear weapons must never be used.  Her book, "Hiroshima: Memoirs of a...

La Cafamore: three performances, three good causes
by Contributor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:39am

Local musicians Carolyn Cameron (violin) and Dawna Kavanagh (piano) team up again to do a series of three concerts for three separate local charities on February 3, 4 and 10.  But which of these concerts to attend?  Decisions, decisions.  All of them, perhaps?  Admission is...

A Vigil in Rossland
by Contributor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:55am

On Tuesday evening, Rossland’s Harry LeFevre Square was filled with light from the many candles held in mittened hands by Rosslanders who turned out in the cold to show solidarity with Muslims everywhere and all others fleeing...
Have a blind date with a book on Valentine's Day
by Rossland Telegraph on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 3:43pm

Rossland's Public Library will offer you a blind date to celebrate Valentine's Day.  As with other blind dates, you may fall in love forever, or recoil in distaste once you get to know it a bit better.  But you won...
COLUMN: It's Heart Month. Keep Yours Healthy!
by Dr. Brenda Gill on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 2:00pm

        Cholesterol has been the standard test for predicting heart disease for many years. However, more and more, this has shown to be inadequate, so a new marker that can be tested is homocysteine....
The speediest Rossland bobsleds: Updated
by Rossland Telegraph on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:41pm

We have received more accurate information about the bobsled crash that injured a spectator and two sled team members.  Earlier reports from witnesses had indicated that the spectator was obeying the rules, but  in fact, she...

BC Hydro's $2.5-mill reno of Castlegar offices nearing completion
by Kyra Hoggan on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 3:49pm

BC Hydro is nearing completion of their $2.5-million renovation of their offices, according to spokeswoman Mary Anne Coules, who said the project is expected to be completed on schedule by April of this year.

“We are...
Outdoor vigil slated for Wednesday at City Hall
by Kyra Hoggan on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 3:10pm

A combination of recent events, global politics, and tragedies has inspired a local spiritual director to organize an outdoor vigil at Castlegar City Hall on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Joan Alexander described the intent on the Facebook...
Poverty study finds high housing need in Trail, minimum wage far below living wage
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 2:12pm

In partnership with Selkirk College, the Skills Centre is releasing research to support the development of a poverty reduction strategy for the Lower Columbia Region.

The Surviving, Not Thriving report covers several topics from...
UPDATED: Missing Nelson woman found safe
by Nelson Daily Staff on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 10:00am

The Nelson Police Department is thanking the press and public for their help after a missing Nelson woman was found thanks to local tips, according to Police Chief Paul Burkart.

"Further to yesterday’s release, Nelson...

Great Day for SPCA

by Contributor on 31 Jan 2017
in
The SPCA was a big winner after the government announced an additional $5 million to support o replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

The B.C. government announced Tuesday an additional $5 million to support the BC SPCA’s eight-year Facilities Development and Service Plan to replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornthwaite joined with members of the BC SPCA for the announcement. This $5-million funding announcement will allow the BC SPCA to embark on the initial stages of Phase 2 of its facilities plan, which includes a new Vancouver campus.  

IIO BC called to Salmon Arm following police involved shooting

by Contributor on 30 Jan 2017
in
Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is in Salmon Arm after man was shot.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been called in to investigate a Salmon Arm police involved shooting.

While all aspects and circumstances around this incident will be subject to independent investigation and verification, police can advise that Monday (January 30) shortly before 12:20 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a complaint of a theft in progress at a local car wash.

Police attended the car wash located in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue SW and located the suspect, a lone male, in one of the wash bays.  

