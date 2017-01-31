Other Stories
-
by Rossland Telegraph on Jan 31 2017
-
by Dr. Brenda Gill on Jan 31 2017
-
by Rossland Telegraph on Jan 31 2017
-
by Contributor on Jan 25 2017
-
by David Suzuki on Jan 25 2017
Opinions
-
by Dan Kraus on Thursday Feb 02 2017
-
by Sara Golling on Wednesday Feb 01 2017
-
by Michael Jessen on Sunday Jan 29 2017
-
by The Fraser Institute on Thursday Jan 26 2017
-
by David Suzuki on Wednesday Jan 25 2017
Image Galleries
Recent News
The Rossland Range Recreation Site's day-use shelters are mostly used by hikers, bikers, skiers and snowshoers to warm up in while they toast their cheese sandwiches on a stove. But on January 31, the new Sunspot Cabin also...
Are you tired of riding in the singles line? Skied Dating returns this February with two events to choose from. Head to RED Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, or Whitewater Ski Resort on Sunday, Feb. 12 to experience a fun and easy...
The Rossland Telegraph interviewed a local doctor (let's call this person "Dr. X") to learn what people in our area suffering from "grievous and irremediable" conditions that result in enduring and...
On Tuesday evening, Rossland’s Harry LeFevre Square was filled with light from the many candles held in mittened hands by Rosslanders who turned out in the cold to show solidarity with Muslims everywhere and all others fleeing...
Regional News
It just keeps coming, and coming . . ..
Environment Canada said the weekend snowfall warning will continue Sunday with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm expected for the West Kootenay region.
"A low pressure system...
Marc Dale Operations Manager at Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. for Southeast Kootenay is advising the public to drive with care on the highways in the region as Mother Nature strikes with another winter storm this weekend.
...
The Valhalla Wilderness Society wants to know if the government is planning a wolf cull in the Revelstoke area based on the recommendations of a report the environmental group says is fatally flawed.
The Society wrote to the...
Forty-nine projects were approved for funding in 2016 with a combined total of $1.07 million from Columbia Basin Trust's Environment Grants program. The projects address one or more of the program’s four goals: Ecosystems,...