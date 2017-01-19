Recent News

Featured Stories

That TRP subsidy; Multi-year funding for community groups discussed; Washington Street Project final costs; and more
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 4:57pm

Regular Meeting of Rossland City Council, January 23, 2017

Present:  Mayor Kathy Moore, and Councillors John Greene, Marten Kruysse, Andrew Zwicker, Andy Morel, and Lloyd McLellan.  Absent:  Aaron Cosbey

Public Input...

Editorial: Abortion, Foreign Aid, and Health Care
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 3:56pm

Following the Women's March on Washington and supporting marches in thousands of centres internationally, women's rights and their health and well-being globally have just taken a severe blow.

COLUMN: A look at New Zealand's electoral system
by Dick Cannings MP on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:24pm

I spent the first weeks of 2017 in New Zealand, celebrating my son’s wedding to a Kiwi girl.  After the wedding, my wife and I drove around some of that beautiful country, enjoying the beaches, birds, wines and green grass of summer.  Fresh apricots in January were a real treat...

Fundraiser to Save Kinnaird Bluffs
by Contributor on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 6:07pm

For the first time ever the Cube Climbing Centre and The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) have joined forces to bring the annual Reel Rock film tour to Nelson, British Columbia.

The event, which showcases five...
Column: Work Less, Live Better
by David Suzuki on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 5:15pm

Since the 1950s, almost everything about work in the developed world has changed dramatically. Rapid technological advances continue to render many jobs obsolete. Globalization has shifted employment to parts of the world with the...
Opinion: Restrictions on Smoking Outdoors?
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 4:34pm

(Editor's Note:  The article below is contributed by the Canadian Cancer Society.  Readers should note that on January 9, 2017, the City of Trail  adopted Bylaw #2821, which restricts outdoor smoking.  It...
Girls Fly Too -- The Sky's NO Limit!
by Rossland Telegraph on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 4:21pm

After hundreds of thousands of women in different countries have so recently marched for social justice, for equal opportunities and fair treatment for  women -- and everyone else -- it seems timely to publicize the initiative...

MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman
by Castlegar Source on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 1:34pm
The Castlegar RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old woman who left her home in Pass Creek yesterday and has not returned. Police have learned that Darilee Nolie was last seen at approximately...
Saints take show on the road following 6-1 rout of UVic
by Kirsten Hildebrand on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 7:56pm

With two straight wins at home, the Selkirk College Saints will now take their grit and intensity on the road for the next month.

The Saints earned two important British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) points on...
City begins gathering final details on medical cannabis regulations in preparation for public meeting
by Timothy Schafer on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 8:20am

A new pot of regulations are brewing over medical cannabis in Nelson as the city prepares to hash out its legal language to regulate the industry prior to the passing of federal law.

The introduction of what might...
Marchers from across the region join Castlegar's Women's March on Washington
by Kyra Hoggan on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 3:22pm

Marchers from Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Salmo and the Slocan Valley came together in Castlegar Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington, organized by Cara-Lee Malange, community education coordinator with the...

B.C.’s tourism sector sees spike in visitors

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015.

In the first 11 months of 2016, more than 5.1 million international visitors arrived in British Columbia, a 12.2% increase over the same time frame in 2015.

Credit unions to keep special tax status one more year

by Contributor on 24 Jan 2017
According to Finance Minister Michael de Jong the change will be introduced Feb. 21 as part of Balanced Budget 2017.

B.C. credit unions will keep their preferential tax advantage a little longer as the provincial government intends to pause for one year the phase-out of the tax advantage credit unions have enjoyed.

The change will be introduced Feb. 21 as part of Balanced Budget 2017, Finance Minister Michael de Jong announced Tuesday.

