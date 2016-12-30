Featured Stories

Restrictions and Delays at Northport Bridge
by Rossland Telegraph on Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:15pm

The 1500-foot-long bridge at Northport  on State Route 25, five miles south of the US-Canada border,  is open to single-lane, alternating  traffic only,  with no over-legal-weight or wide-load vehicles permitted; restrictions are in force 24 hours a day, seven days a week,...

Editorial: Ignorance as a Survival Tactic
by Sara Golling on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 4:04pm

There, a nice picture of a cat. Now for some of the stuff we'd rather ignore, even if that's not a very smart move.

COLUMN: What Scientists Said 25 Years Ago
by David Suzuki on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:14am

The longer we delay addressing environmental problems, the more difficult it will be to resolve them. Although we’ve known about climate change and its potential impacts for a long time, and we’re seeing those impacts worsen daily, our political representatives are still approving...

Recent News

Column: Unfinished Business
by Dermod Travis on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:40am

Hate to be the bearer of bad tidings, but 2017 is an election year in British Columbia.

On the presumption they're not the same thing, government and election ads should be over by the Stanley Cup semi-finals.

There...
RCMP warn public of CRA scam making rounds
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday, January 2, 2017 - 4:27pm

During the holiday season people are known for being a little more charitable.

However, the festive season also brings out crooks who find ways of tugging on purse strings of the public in fraudulent ways.

Constable Andrew...
Cold, cough and influenza season has arrived in Interior Health
by Interior Health... on Monday, January 2, 2017 - 11:46am

It’s that time of year where sniffles, sneezes, and other ailments seem to be lurking around every corner.

In most healthy people, influenza symptoms such as headache, fever, coughing and sneezing and sore throat can last...
Trail to Improve Aquatic Centre, Create a Skatepark
by Rossland Telegraph on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:52pm

News brief  from down the hill:

Trail City Council has agreed to plan for construction of an "All Wheel Park" in 2018, subject to receiving a Recreation Infrastructure Grant for the project from Columbia Basin...

Regional News

Fentanyl a growing problem with more overdose deaths in Kootenay-Boundary in 2016
by Timothy Schafer on Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 9:47pm

The deadly problem with fentanyl overdoses grew in 2016 in the Kootenay-Boundary, but it is still lower than the regional and provincial rate, says an Interior Health official.

Gillian Frosst, epidemiologist with Interior Health...
Fire department reports second busiest year on record
by Kyra Hoggan on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:56pm

The Castlegar Fire Department has released its 2016 statistics showing the second-busiest year on record with 903 calls for service, according to deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio.

“If you look at our call volume over the...
21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar
by Trail Champion on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:14pm

Influenza outbreaks are plaguing longterm care facilities in the Interior Health region, including ones in Castlegar and Trail, according to Pamela De Bruin, IH manager for Communicable Diseases and Immunization Programs.

“...
Fatal accident takes life of local man in Robson
by Castlegar Source on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 2:20pm

A local man has died after an accident early this morning, according to police.

“At 1 a.m., a 28-year-old male pedestrian walking on the road was fatally struck by a vehicle on Robson Access Road,” said West Kootenay...

Provincial & National

B.C. extends free HPV coverage to boys

by Contributor on 08 Jan 2017
in
The program is being expanded to Grade 6 Boys to improve protection against a range of HPV-caused cancers that affect both females and males.

Beginning this September, British Columbia will become the latest province to provide the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to boys, as part of B.C.’s publicly funded immunization program, Health Minister Terry Lake announced Friday.

“We need to do everything we can to help girls and boys grow up to be healthy adults,” said Lake.

First step after BCTF's landmark court win sees Province provides $50 million to hire teachers

by Nelson Daily Staff on 05 Jan 2017
in
Hopefully the winner in Thursday's announcement will be the students in the classroom. — Photo courtesy BC Government website

Surprisingly, two sides that have battled tooth and nail for more than a decade have reached an agreement to inject some life, and much needed funding, into the public school system.

The BC Teachers Federation has reached agreement with the BC Public School Employers' Association and government on an interim measure to immediately create more than 1,000 new teaching positions — 1,100 according to the Liberal government — while discussions continue on full restoration of teachers' unconstitutionally stripped collective agreement language. 

