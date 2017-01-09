Featured Stories

Some New Faces at Joe Hill Coffeehouse
by RCAC on Friday, January 13, 2017 - 9:10am

On Sunday, January 15, the Joe Hill Coffeehouse audience will face west instead of east.  The set-up in the Rossland Legion has been changed, and performers are now at the other end of the room.  Come and see the new arrangement -- and this set of performers, with two who are new to...

read more
COUNCIL MATTERS: Dogs, Celebrating Volunteers, Museums, Seniors' Needs
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:55am

(Editor's Note:  Your usual reporter was unable to attend this Council Meeting, but Carol Cooper generously agreed to fill in.  Here is her report; thank you, Carol!)

Rossland City Council, January 9, 2017:  Regular Council Meeting....

read more
Snowshoe by Moonlight at Red for a Good Cause
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 3:21pm

What better way to enjoy our beautiful Kootenay winter than an evening of guided snowshoeing in bright moonlight with friends and family? The West Kootenay Take a Hike Program invites your participation in our  first annual moonlight snowshoe event featuring excellent food, live...

read more

Recent News

Rossland Search and Rescue: local heroes
by Rossland Telegraph on Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 7:04pm

On Wenesday, January 11, a lone skier was enjoying the beautiful, but rather cold, evening on Record Ridge.  The temperature was about minus 20 C. or perhaps even lower up there. Night falls early, and the moon was bright. ...
Black Jack athletes racing in Utah
by Rossland Telegraph on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 3:20pm

Black Jack's  16-year-old Remi Drolet  won first place in the Junior Men's Classic Mass Start 10-kilometer race with a time of 31:41.5, out of 156 racers from five countries who finished the race.  Remi's age...
COLUMN: A Ray of Hope from Nature
by David Suzuki on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:41am

If you fly over a forest and look down, you’ll see every green tree and plant reaching to the heavens to absorb the ultimate energy source: sunlight. What a contrast when you look down on a city or town with its naked roofs,...
Museum gets Council go-ahead
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 5:33pm

In 2012, the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre (RMDC) embarked on a six-phase renewal project with the help of major stakeholders, including Teck Trail Operations., the City of Rossland, and the wonderful support of the citizens of...

Regional News

BCNU President says Thursday’s shooting at Boundary District Hospital could have been much worse
by Boundary Sentinel on Friday, January 13, 2017 - 3:47pm
Nurses and front-line staff who work at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into the emergency room on Thursday evening, pulled out a gun and shot...
Teenager uttering threats at Mount Sentinel Grad sentenced
by Nelson Daily Staff on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:06pm

The teenager who threatened people at Mount Sentinel High School in June of 2016 was sentenced to time served and three years probation at Nelson Courthouse Tuesday.

Denver Sky, 18, was found guilty of two counts of uttering...
Study at Selkirk College While Hitting the Slopes in World-renown West Kootenay
by Kirsten Hildebrand on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 9:09pm

Strive for success at Selkirk College while enjoying unforgettable college life.

That’s the goal of 21-year-old Calgary native Bryanne Mcelroy. She packed up her snowboard and moved to the West Kootenay, a new Selkirk...
BC takes significant step forward in preventing cancer with HPV announcement
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 8:50pm

In a media release, the Canadian Cancer Society calls the recent BC Government announcement to provide the HPV vaccine to all genders through schools a significant move forward in public health policy.

The Society believes this...

Provincial & National

Money makes the world go around

by Dermod Travis on 15 Jan 2017
in
It appears for politicians, time is money.

After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians or at least those that can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.

It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.

In political slang better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin pay-to-play.

Government workers in B.C. paid 7.4 per cent higher wages than comparable private-sector workers

by The Fraser Institute on 12 Jan 2017
in
The study finds that government employees in B.C.—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—received 7.4 per cent higher wages, on average.

Government workers in B.C. receive 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than comparable workers in the private sector, and enjoy much more generous non-wage benefits, too, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Virtual Paperboy

Let our virtual paperboy deliver an issue to your inbox every week, FREE! You don't even have to tip him!

Contact Us

The Rossland Telegraph
Box 824
Rossland BC
V0G 1Y0

Editor: editor(at)rosslandtelegraph(dot)com
Sales: winterland(at)netidea(dot)com